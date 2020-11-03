FAIRFAX, Va. - An election campaign roiled by a deadly pandemic, an economic crisis and social unrest that rivalled the civil rights movement of the 1960s ended Tuesday the way everything seems to in 2020: awash in suspense, confusion and doubt.
The commingling of mail-in ballots, early voting and the in-person election day tally ensured the race for the White House was too close to call as polls continued closing across the country, with only the western states still to finish voting.
Florida appeared to be slipping away from Joe Biden, as did an early narrow Democratic lead in battleground Ohio — two states critical to the electoral fortunes of both the former vice-president and the current commander-in-chief.
In Texas, long a reliably Republican stronghold that holds 38 of the 270 electoral votes necessary to win the presidency, Biden's early strong showing had dissipated, giving Trump a three-point lead with nearly 80 per cent of ballots counted.
In Florida, as the total votes counted there crossed the 93 per cent threshold, Trump was also ahead, thanks largely to a disappointing result for Biden in Florida's vote-laden Miami-Dade County.
Early results Tuesday put a number of unsurprising wins in Trump's column, including Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi and West Virginia. Biden wins included Maryland, Vermont, Massachusetts and his home state of Delaware.
In Georgia, worth 16 electoral votes, Trump had about a 12-point lead with half the votes still to be counted. In North Carolina, Trump's margin was half a percentage point.
In Ohio, another critical piece of the road to the White House, the president was ahead by five points with about three-quarters of the votes accounted for. The state expects to be counting mail-in ballots for several days yet.
Biden was nursing a respectable lead in Arizona, while Trump had an early lead in Pennsylvania, where results were expected to come in slowly.
Much of the map across the eastern U.S. was based on early votes, which set a record pace across the country for weeks before election day thanks to persistent public concerns about COVID-19.
It made for an especially unpredictable night, given the fact that much of the early vote was ascribed to Democrats, while Trump supporters opted to fill in the blanks in person.
In Virginia, 2020's unprecedented voting patterns prompted several media outlets to turn the one-time solidly GOP state blue, even though the initial vote count showed Trump with a substantial early lead halfway through the count.
Expectations of a close race and a delayed conclusion sent activists into the streets outside the White House on Tuesday, fearful that the incumbent president might try to declare a premature victory.
"I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said earlier in the day, a more sanguine note than he'd been striking on the campaign trail.
"Hopefully, we’ll be only doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy, losing is never easy — not for me, it’s not."
Protesters were being held at bay by several blocks of "anti-scale" fencing that surrounds the complex, the same barriers that were erected at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year.
After weeks of record-setting early voting, polling stations in Washington's northern Virginia suburbs were largely quiet during the day, while long lines plagued latecomers in battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania.
Janice Sebring, a Trump supporter in a "Make America Great Again" hat, was handing out Republican sample ballots outside the community centre in Vienna, a community 30 kilometres west of D.C.
Sebring says Republicans are less inclined to vote early and prefer to show up on election day to cast their ballots in person.
Asked her feelings about the night's likely outcome, Sebring paused briefly as a hint of uncertainty crossed her face.
"I'm an optimist," she said.
"I think that my candidate is going to do well. Whether he'll do well in Virginia is another question, but I think he's going to do better than expected."
Sebring said like many across the U.S., she's also bracing for unrest in the wake of the results.
"I'm very concerned that, regardless of how the election turns out, that there will be a lot of violence in the cities from Antifa and (Black Lives Matter). I think they're just primed to do something."
Indeed, businesses that line the D.C. streets around the White House had largely locked their doors and boarded up storefronts for fear of a long night of protests.
Voters were also deciding who will have control of the Senate: Democrats need a net gain of three seats to wrestle it back from the Republicans if Biden wins. They were widely expected to retain control of the House of Representatives.
One of the first down-ballot surprises of the night came in Colorado, where Democrat John Hickenlooper defeated his incumbent Republican rival Sen. Cory Gardner.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cruised to re-election in Kentucky, while The Associated Press declared South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close confidante of Trump, had won reelection over hard-charging Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.
