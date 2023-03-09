OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada denied a visa to a political operative for China last fall due to concerns about foreign interference.
She told MPs on a House of Commons committee it was the right thing to do, and just one tool that Canada uses to combat foreign interference.
Joly is testifying as the House affairs committee studies possible foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.
The minister says the Liberal government takes the issue seriously, and that she would send Chinese diplomats packing "very, very quickly" if there was evidence that they interfered with Canada's elections or violated the Vienna Convention.
A committee of parliamentarians that oversees national security says it has also begun a study of foreign interference, following a request from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In a statement, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says it will examine the state of foreign interference in Canada's democratic processes since 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
