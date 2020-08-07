BRANDON, Man. - Four more employees at a meat-processing plant in Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials say there is no indication the illness is spreading inside the facility.
"Not a single case acquired it there from our investigation," Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer in Manitoba, said Friday.
A total of eight employees at the Maple Leaf Foods pork processing plant in Brandon have tested positive since the weekend.
They are linked to a cluster of 34 cases in the city, Roussin said, and appear to be connected to a person who travelled from Eastern Canada.
Roussin added that there is indication of community spread in Brandon, located about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
Jeff Traeger, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, said he expects more Maple Leaf employees will test positive.
"We are renewing our call on Maple Leaf to halt production in the Brandon plant until this situation is under control," Traeger said in a memo Friday morning.
The union, which represents nearly 2,000 workers at the plant, said many employees have asked if they can refuse to go to work. The union said it is complicated, since the province has deemed their work essential and the facility safe.
"If you notice that protocols are not being followed properly, then you need to let your union know immediately," the memo said.
Manitoba spent months with low numbers of new infections of COVID-19 and has seen a drastic increase recently. Health officials announced 30 new cases on Thursday and 17 on Friday.
Maple Leaf had earlier said the cases at the plant are not linked to workplace spread.
Public health and workplace safety authorities inspected the plant Thursday, and the company said the results support its decision to continue operations.
Roussin said the industry has learned from serious outbreaks at meat-processing plants in southern Alberta this spring.
Premier Brian Pallister said the province would only step in if recommended by health experts. He noted that the rise in cases shows people need to remain vigilant.
"Safety is the key to this recovery," the premier said. "There is nothing more important than that."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2020
— By Kelly Geraldine Malone in Winnipeg.
