OTTAWA - The criminal trial of "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is diving deep into the mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
The trial is in its third day of testimony in Ottawa.
Lich and Barber are facing charges related to their role in organizing the protest against COVID-19 health restrictions last year that blockaded Ottawa city streets for weeks with big-rig trucks and encampments.
They were both among thousands of protesters who recorded and streamed videos from the protest as it unfolded.
The court today is expected to take in five hours of TikTok and YouTube videos compiled by Ottawa police Sgt. Joanne Pilotte, who is on the stand as the Crown's witness today.
The Crown alleges that Lich and Barber orchestrated the protest, directed the movement of trucks and protesters, and counselled them to remain in Ottawa even has police ordered them to leave.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly spelled the names of Sgt. Joanne Pilotte and Const. Isabelle Cyr.
