TORONTO - A funeral will be held today for the Toronto woman who fell to her death from a balcony while police were in her home.
The lawyer for the family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family says they will hold a private viewing and funeral.
Knia Singh says a public memorial will occur once the details are finalized.
Korchinski-Paquet fell from her 24th-floor balcony in late May after officers responded to 911 calls from the home.
Her mother has said she told police she wanted her daughter sent to a mental health hospital in Toronto.
The family says Korchinski-Paquet was an avid gymnast as a child and loved dancing, music and singing.
"Regis started her day everyday by texting her siblings 'Good Morning, I love you!'" the family said in her obituary.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.