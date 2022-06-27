SCHLOSS ELMAU, GERMANY - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address G7 leaders today as they discuss the threat to global stability posed by Russia’s invasion of his country.
The conflict has been a running theme through Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's meetings with world leaders in Schloss Elmau, Germany, as well as last week at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.
Trudeau spoke to Zelenskyy on the first day of the G7 summit to inquire what he needs from the leaders.
The heads of the world's most developed economies will dedicate their first session of the day to discussing the war and listening to Zelenskyy's pleas for more aid.
While G7 leaders have been united in their condemnation of Russia, they are also expected to meet with Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, who has been invited to the summit but who also tightened economic and diplomatic ties with Russia in recent months.
Trudeau will meet with Modi one-on-one in a private meeting as well.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.
