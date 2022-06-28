SCHLOSS ELMAU, GERMANY - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his G7 counterparts are expected to end their summit in Germany with a show of support for Ukraine before all seven leaders will head to a NATO summit in Spain.
On Monday, Canada issued a new round of sanctions on Russian supporters, including agents involved in disinformation campaigns.
Over the course of the three-day summit, leaders also discussed ways to alleviate the global fallout of the Russian invasion, including a growing energy and food security crisis.
Canadian officials in Germany say Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked leaders to consider plans to rebuild communities and infrastructure once the fighting ebbs, which he hopes will happen by winter.
But officials say leaders in the meeting, which Zelenskyy attended virtually, are preparing for a more drawn-out conflict.
Trudeau plans to speak publicly about Canada's G7 commitments before boarding a plane to Madrid, Spain, for the NATO Summit where leaders will discuss the military implications of the conflict.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
