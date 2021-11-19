VANCOUVER - The British Columbia government is rationing gasoline on Vancouver Island, southwestern B.C. and the Sunshine Coast after a severe storm cut off supply lines.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the limit of 30 litres per visit to a gas station is an important step to maintaining the fuel supply.
The government has also prohibited non-essential travel on sections of highways 99, 3 and 7 starting today.
Numerous routes into and through the B.C. Interior, including Highway 1 and the Coquihalla, were cut by washouts and mudslides when record-setting rain washed over the south coast and Interior region over a 48-hour period.
Farnworth says people should stay home, carpool or take public transit to work because if they don't need to travel, they won't need gasoline.
Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says Highway 99 into the interior could be reopened by Sunday, but that will depend on the search in the debris field for four people reported missing on that route when a landslide came down.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2021.
