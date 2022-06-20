OTTAWA - Liberal House leader Mark Holland says the government plans to allow members of Parliament to appear virtually for another year.
He made the announcement today after saying he spoke with House leaders from opposition parties.
Rules allowing MPs to appear virtually in the House of Commons and to vote using an app on their phones were introduced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when public health officials urged people to work from home.
Since then, millions of Canadians have been returning to work in different formats.
Holland says the government will be moving forward with a motion to extend the hybrid virtual Parliament for an additional year.
He says the flexibility is still needed as last week five members, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had COVID-19 and couldn't appear in person.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
