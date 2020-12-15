OTTAWA - The Canadian government says it will use all available resources to find a master sailor from Manitoba who is believed to have accidentally fallen overboard while on the HMCS Winnipeg.
A news release from the military says Duane Earle of Winnipeg vanished while the ship was west of San Francisco.
It was returning to Esquimalt, B.C., after being deployed to the Asia-Pacific region.
The military says the ship turned back along its route to search once Earle was identified as missing on Monday.
Earle's family has been notified.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan say their thoughts are with the family.
"To master sailor Earle's family and loved ones, we are keeping you in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time," Trudeau said Tuesday during a news conference.
"And to everyone aboard HMCS Winnipeg, we are standing with you. I know this has already been a very challenging year for those serving in the Canadian Armed Forces."
Sajjan said in a tweet that "the entire defence team will be there for his family during this challenging time."
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in California, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the United States Coast Guard are helping in the search.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.
