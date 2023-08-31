OTTAWA - Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the government is working on a new approach to protect the security of critical trade and transportation corridors in response to recommendations from the federal inquiry into the government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the legislation last year in an attempt to put an end to the weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protests that blockaded streets in downtown Ottawa and several U.S. border crossings.
It was the first time the law, which replaced the War Measures Act, was used since its creation in 1988.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau issued a final report on Feb. 17, after more than 300 hours of testimony, and 56 recommendations on improving the response to large-scale public order emergencies.
LeBlanc released a six-month update on the actions the federal government has taken so far in response to Rouleau's recommendations, and highlighted his department's work to strengthen the security of critical infrastructure.
LeBlanc is expected to provide the government's full response to Rouleau's findings in February 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
