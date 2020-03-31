Governments across Canada have begun implementing longer-term plans to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the feds are ramping up efforts to manufacture and distribute key medical supplies, saying the government is bracing for a worst-case scenario.
Ottawa is also allocating $2 billion to buy protective equipment for health-care workers across the country.
Meanwhile, two provinces are settling in for a longer period of physical distancing by announcing that schools will remain closed for at least a month longer than originally planned.
The Manitoba government says schools are closed indefinitely, while Ontario is extending its current closure until at least May.
COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, with health authorities now reporting more than 7,700 total cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.