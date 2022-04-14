OTTAWA - Health Canada has approved AstraZeneca's COVID-19 antibody combination to prevent symptomatic infection for immunocompromised people.
The drug, named Evusheld, is intended for people who cannot receive a typical vaccine or for whom vaccines alone won't provide enough immunity.
AstraZeneca says the drug is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19 for most people.
The antibodies are delivered as two separate injections, prior to COVID-19 exposure.
Drug trial data released in November showed an 83 per cent reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19, compared to a placebo.
Canada has already signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to receive 100,000 doses this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
