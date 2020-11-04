REGINA - A hearing into whether the Saskatchewan government should be struck from a lawsuit involving families of victims in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned.
Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured when a semi truck blew through a stop sign and into the path of a bus carrying the junior hockey team in April 2018.
Since the crash, several lawsuits have been filed, including one by families of four players and a former assistant coach who died.
Lawyers for the government were in court today regarding that suit to argue legal action should be barred because of the province's no-fault insurance.
Lawyers working on another lawsuit — a proposed class action — say any decision could have an impact on their case and they want the government's application dealt with as part of their certification process.
A judge adjourned the hearing until January.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 4, 2020.
