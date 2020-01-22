OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in December, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.0 per cent (1.5)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.3 (2.1)
— Nova Scotia: 2.2 (2.1)
— New Brunswick: 2.3 (2.4)
— Quebec: 2.7 (2.7)
— Ontario:2.1 (1.9)
— Manitoba: 2.3 (2.5)
— Saskatchewan: 1.6 (1.9)
— Alberta: 2.3 (2.1)
— British Columbia: 2.1 (2.2)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.