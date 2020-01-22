OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in December, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.0 per cent (1.5)

— Prince Edward Island: 2.3 (2.1)

— Nova Scotia: 2.2 (2.1)

— New Brunswick: 2.3 (2.4)

— Quebec: 2.7 (2.7)

— Ontario:2.1 (1.9)

— Manitoba: 2.3 (2.5)

— Saskatchewan: 1.6 (1.9)

— Alberta: 2.3 (2.1)

— British Columbia: 2.1 (2.2)

