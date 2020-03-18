OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 1.7 per cent (2.2)
— Prince Edward Island: 2.2 (3.0)
— Nova Scotia: 2.5 (2.6)
— New Brunswick: 2.2 (2.5)
— Quebec: 2.3 (2.7)
— Ontario: 2.0 (2.1)
— Manitoba: 2.3 (2.5)
— Saskatchewan: 1.9 (2.3)
— Alberta: 2.5 (3.0)
— British Columbia: 2.4 (2.3)
