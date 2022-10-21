OTTAWA - Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is open to discussing amendments to a bill that he says would make Canada a world leader in supporting a modern free press.
Bill C-18 would require tech giants to negotiate deals to pay media outlets in order to make their news content available on major online platforms.
Rodriguez told a House of Commons committee studying the legislation that the bill proposes a "market-based approach" that "lessens power imbalances" online and gives fair compensation to news outlets.
The CRTC would be able to develop regulations around how the framework is set up, investigate complaints and levy administrative penalties if parties contravene the law.
The chair of Canada's broadcasting regulator earlier said there will be challenges along the way but the CRTC is well equipped to iron out the details of a bill that seeks to regulate online news.
News organizations have been largely supportive of the bill but Google Canada said this week that it is too vague and could unintentionally open the door to misinformation and propaganda.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
