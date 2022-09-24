HALIFAX - Police in the Newfoundland community of Port aux Basques say the town is under a state of emergency as post-tropical storm Fiona lashes Eastern Canada.
The town's mayor said some local homes have been washed away amid high winds and surging water levels but provided few other details.
Brian Button's update came in a Facebook Live post in which he urged residents to get off the streets and seek shelter.
A similar message came from the local RCMP, who said residents must obey evacuation orders and find somewhere safe to ride out the storm as first responders address multiple reports of fires and floods in the area.
Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia at around 4 a.m. local time and almost immediately wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada and parts of Quebec.
More than 500,000 people across the region are without power due to the storm.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.