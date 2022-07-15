OTTAWA - The House of Commons industry committee will study the massive Rogers Communications outage that left millions of Canadians in a communications blackout for more than 15 hours last week.
MPs on the committee agreed unanimously to probe what happened during a special meeting today.
The July 8 outage affected Rogers mobile and internet users, knocking out ATMs, shutting down the Interac payments system and preventing calls to 911 services in some Canadian cities.
The committee will hold at least two meetings by the end of the month and invite officials from Rogers, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne to testify.
It wants answers about the cause of the outage, its impact, and best practices to avoid future outages and to better communicate with the public during such emergencies.
Champagne called the outage "unacceptable" and directed the country’s major telecom companies to reach agreements on emergency roaming, assisting each other during outages and a communication protocol to better inform Canadians during emergencies.
The telecommunications regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, is also investigating the Rogers outage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.