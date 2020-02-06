Hundreds of people in Wuhan have begun boarding the flight that will take them out of the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak and back to their families and friends in Canada.
Myriam Larouche, a 25-year-old student from Quebec who is in Wuhan, said the flight began to board just past midnight Friday local time.
More than 300 people have asked for Ottawa's help getting out of the city, but Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has said there are 211 passengers expected on the flight.
An update from the government is expected later Thursday.
Kate Schellenberg said she received a text message from her twin brother Michael as he was waiting to board. He is set to leave China with his wife Summer Wu and their one-year-old son Felix.
He told her that he could see the plane, and people wearing yellow hazmat suits.
Global Affairs Canada advised passengers to expect delays, noting that Chinese authorities would be performing health screening and immigration controls before people were allowed to board.
"The check-in experience will be significantly different to what you may be used to," said an email, obtained by The Canadian Press.
"We ask for your understanding and patience."
Wuhan is the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which has sickened more than 28,000 and killed 563 in China.
Champagne said Wednesday Canada had secured a few dozen seats on a U.S. plane set to leave a few hours after the flight chartered by the Canadian government.
Ottawa is still weighing its options for taking more Canadians out of Wuhan once the first flight has left, Champagne said.
Those who aren't able to get to the airport or who have decided not to make the trip are asked to contact consular officials.
Upon their arrival in Canada, evacuees will be quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario for two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.