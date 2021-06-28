EDMONTON - Family members of a woman who was killed in an Edmonton hotel room say the pain they continue to feel a decade after her death is unspeakable.
Cindy Gladue's mother, cousins, and sister told a sentencing hearing for Ontario truck driver Bradley Barton on Monday that they relive her violent death every day.
"I feel broken when I see my great grandchildren with their mothers, without my daughter and without their grandmother," Donna McLeod said in a statement read in court by a representative of the family.
"I have spent every day for the last 10 years reliving the violent death of my daughter. I have become a hypervigilant grandmother, who is constantly having to know where my kids and grandchildren are at all times."
A jury convicted Barton, 53, of manslaughter in February. Gladue, a 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman, died in his room at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.
It was the second trial for Barton. A jury found him not guilty in 2015 of first-degree murder, which sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women.
There was outrage when Gladue's preserved vaginal tissue was presented in court during the first trial. She was also repeatedly referred to as a "native'' and a "prostitute."
The Alberta Court of Appeal ordered a new trial and the Supreme Court of Canada later agreed.
Barton testified that he had arranged to pay Gladue for "rough sex'' in his hotel room and was shocked when he woke the next morning to find her dead and covered in blood in the bathtub.
Medical experts told court Gladue had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.
The Crown argued that while Gladue was passed out, Barton performed a sexual act that caused a severe wound to her vagina. They said he then picked her up, dumped her in the tub and left her to bleed to death.
The Crown recommended Barton be sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison. The defence had yet to present its arguments during the three-day hearing.
As her statement was read in court, McLeod held her face and wept.
"Barton killed my daughter and I have attended every court I could ... some days I had to miss court because reliving the horrible death of my daughter was too physically and emotionally painful. I wanted to be there every day to show how loved she was," she said.
McLeod added that her daughter hasn't been buried in peace because a part of her body — the vaginal tissue used as evidence in the first trial — is still missing.
"No one understands the feeling of losing a child in the most horrible way and not being able to put her body or spirit to rest," she said.
Gladue's sister, Marilyn Houle, wrote a poem that was also read to the court.
"This morning, as I sit here looking up at the sky, I keep asking myself, 'Why?'" Houle said.
"How long did you suffer until the morning you were called home?
"The memories I have of you will always remain in my heart as we are apart. I love you my sister. Come visit me from time to time, until we meet again."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2021.
___
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
