CALGARY - Danielle Smith delivered a dramatic political comeback Thursday, winning the leadership of the United Conservative Party to become Alberta’s next premier almost eight years after she decimated the movement with an epic floor crossing.
Smith captured nearly 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth round of the preferential ballot, defeating six rivals and securing the majority needed for victory.
"I’m back," Smith told a cheering crowd at BMO Centre in Calgary.
“It’s time for Alberta to take its place as a senior partner in building a strong and unified Canada. No longer will Alberta ask permission from Ottawa to be prosperous and free.
"We will not have our voices silenced and censored. We will not be told what we must put in our bodies in order to work or to travel. We will not have our resources landlocked or our energy phased out of existence by virtue-signalling prime ministers.
"Albertans, not Ottawa, will charter our own destiny on our own terms.”
Almost 85,000 of 124,000 eligible voters cast ballots by mail or in person.
It was the culmination of a summer-long campaign, which saw candidates feud mainly over the best way to fight with the federal government.
Smith, 51, set the pace by proposing an Alberta sovereignty act to allow the province to ignore federal laws and court orders deemed not in its interests, while still somehow remaining within the confines of the Constitution.
Smith has not explained how that would work and legal experts said that's because it can't. They said the bill as pitched would be illegal, unconstitutional and a backdoor manoeuvre toward separation.
Smith's predecessor, Jason Kenney, called the plan "cockamamie'' and a precursor to legal and economic chaos. Five of the candidates also condemned the plan and questioned whether Smith could get it passed.
The party leadership race was announced after Kenney received a tepid 51 per cent support in a leadership review and said he would quit.
Four candidates were former members of Kenney's cabinet: Travis Toews, Rebecca Schulz, Rajan Sawhney and Leela Aheer. Todd Loewen, was kicked out of the caucus in 2021 after criticizing Kenney.
The final candidate, backbencher Brian Jean, led the Wildrose after Smith left that party. Under Jean, the Wildrose joined with Kenney’s Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the UCP.
Toews came in second-place with more than 46 per cent of the votes and Jean finished third, followed by Schulz, Loewen, Sawhney and Aheer.
Smith left politics under a cloud in 2015 after nearly collapsing the Wildrose in a mass floor crossing to the governing PCs.
She has spent the last six years as a radio talk-show host in Calgary and will have to win a byelection to gain a seat in the legislature. She has said a number of UCP members have offered to step down so she can run.
Smith has also promised radical moves on the health front, promising to refuse COVID-19 health restrictions and make changes to the provincial Human Rights Act to prevent discrimination based on vaccination status.
She has said she would fire the governing board of Alberta Health Services, the province's arm's-length front-line health-care provider, for botching the pandemic response and leaving hospitals on the brink of collapse.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 6, 2022.
