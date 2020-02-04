WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump declared his scorched-earth political style an unmitigated success Tuesday in a state of the union speech that made it clear he expects to be back in the White House next year on the strength of the U.S. economy and his trade deals with Canada, Mexico and China.
Trump, addressing a joint session of Congress in the very chamber where House Democrats voted to impeach him less than two months ago, became only the second president in American history — Bill Clinton was the first — to deliver a state of the union while standing trial in the Senate.
Unrepentant, he pointedly refused to shake the offered hand of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the dais before singing the praises of what he billed as "the great American comeback," pointing to strong job growth, a soaring stock market and low unemployment as evidence of his leadership.
"America's enemies are on the run, America's fortunes are on the rise, and America's future is blazing bright. The years of economic decay are over," Trump declared.
"Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth and most importantly, pro-American," he added. "This is a blue-collar boom."
Trump took full credit for the "roaring economy," including what he billed as seven million new jobs and the lowest jobless rate in half a century.
One half of the lawmakers in the chamber rose to applaud his every sentence. Democrats sat stone-faced.
He took credit for replacing the "unfair NAFTA trade deal" with USMCA, blaming it for the loss of one in four manufacturing jobs over the course of that agreement's 26-year life, and denouncing his predecessors for ignoring the damage being done.
"I keep my promises," he said. "We did our job."
On tariffs, the president's preferred lever for prying favourable conditions out of trading partners and allies, "our strategy has worked," he insisted.
Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said he was hoping to hear evidence of stability on the trade file, as well as details of the so-called second phase of a trade deal with China, although he admitted Monday he wasn't holding his breath.
Even with the replacement deal for NAFTA now largely complete, pending ratification in the House of Commons, Canadian industry is smarting from how it was treated during the negotiations, the former Progressive Conservative cabinet minister said in an interview.
Canadians had every reason to expect the talks to reflect the importance of the trading relationship between the two countries in defending North America's shared industrial base from the mounting threat of global rivals.
"Instead, what we saw was an approach ... (that) treated Canada and Mexico as if they were the enemy, rather than partners, and the approach was zero-sum. It wasn't, 'If we get a good deal, everyone can win,' it was, 'One of us can win only if the others lose,'" Beatty said.
"The net impact of all of that is to cause Canadians to be more cautious — to say, for reasons of self-preservation, 'We need to diversify, not have so many eggs in one basket.' And that's a problem the U.S. has with allies and trading partners around the world: that often the people whom they most need have been targeted at one time or another and are feeling a bit gun-shy as a result."
Beatty was in Washington this week for meetings of the so-called B7, the official business advisory group to G7 countries. This year, the focus of the meeting is on fostering international trade and defending multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organization, which have long been in the Trump administration's sights.
The Canadian chamber's priorities at the meetings this year include digital trade and e-commerce, as well as the issue of foreign subsidies for domestic producers and state-owned organizations that distort international trade metrics — long a complaint about China, which promised a year ago to bring its programs into compliance with WTO rules.
Regardless who ends up in the White House after November, the uncertainty and upheaval of the last three years might not go away, Beatty warned.
"There's been an isolationist strain, a sense that Americans are being victimized by the rest of the world, that they're being asked to carry too much of the burden, that they'd be better off sealing themselves off from the rest of the world and focus on their domestic situation," he said.
"That's not new. I don't think we can assume that that impulse disappears when there's a change in administration."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2020.
