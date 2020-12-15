WINNIPEG - Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is in custody in Winnipeg after being indicted on charges that including racketeering and sex trafficking in the United States.
No date has been set for a bail hearing and Nygard is due back in court on Jan. 13.
Nygard was in court today after being arrested under the Extradition Act in Winnipeg on Monday.
A news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York says the charges involve at least dozens of victims in the U.S., the Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.
The U.S. authorities allege that over a 25-year period, Nygard used his fashion company's influence, as well as its employees and funds, to recruit and use women and girls for his sexual gratification and the gratification of his friends and business associates.
The U.S. attorney notes that none of the allegations against Nygard has been proven in court and the 79-year-old has denied similar allegations in a class-action lawsuit currently on hold in the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedDec. 15, 2020.
