Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
More questions arise in daycare E. coli outbreak
A report detailing critical health violations at a central kitchen serving Calgary daycares affected by an E. coli outbreak is raising even more questions about how this could have happened.
Among the problems detailed in the report released Tuesday were improper sanitation and what it called "significant evidence of a pest infestation," with an inspector finding two live cockroaches and at least 20 dead ones on sticky pads.
An inspection of the food facility took place one day after an E. coli outbreak at 11 daycares in Calgary was declared on Sept. 4.
Trudeau expected to meet with MPs in London, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to meet with most of his party's MPs this afternoon as they try to reverse a slump in the polls.
Trudeau arrived in Ottawa on Tuesday night after mechanical issues with his plane delayed his departure from New Delhi.
Most of the 158 Liberal MPs will attend a national caucus meeting this afternoon in London, Ont., to plot out the party's strategy for the fall parliamentary sitting.
Here's what else we're watching ...
'Freedom Convoy' criminal trial enters seventh day
The court is expected to watch several lengthy press conferences hosted by the "Freedom Convoy" as the criminal trial for two of the protest's organizers enters its seventh day.
Chris Barber and Tamara Lich were two people who initially organized a convoy of big-rig trucks to come to Ottawa in the winter of 2022 to protest COVID-19 public health measures and call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down.
They both face mischief and several counselling charges, including mischief, intimidation and obstructing police, over their role in organizing the protest that blockaded city streets for three weeks.
London attack trial to hear from more witnesses
The jury at the trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in Ontario is set to hear from more witnesses today.
Nathaniel Veltman, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk, with prosecutors saying his actions amount to an act of terrorism.
The jury at the trial was shown video on Tuesday of Veltman speeding his truck, seen with a heavily damaged front end, into an almost empty mall parking lot a few minutes after the attack on June 6, 2021, and stopping next to a parked cab.
Canadians worried about climate change, poll shows
A large majority of Canadians are worried about climate change and believe it is the reason for an increase in extreme weather, a new national poll suggests.
But the Leger poll says only a small fraction of people listed climate change as the top issue facing Canada today.
More than four times as many people listed inflation as their top issue.
More Canadians want to reconsider ties to monarchy
One year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, new polling suggests a growing number of Canadians believe it’s time to reconsider the country’s ties to the monarchy.
Data released today by Leger indicates that 63 per cent of respondents said Canada should rethink ties now that Charles III is King — a seven point increase from March.
About 81 per cent of survey respondents said they didn’t feel attached to the monarchy, compared to 14 per cent who said they did — similar to results from six months ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.
