Did past health accords work?
Experts say governments have often failed to set a baseline that lets them know how well federal-provincial health accords are working.
But the latest deals are trying to change that.
The federal government is now attaching data requirements to $46 billion in new spending over the next 10 years.
All provinces and territories except Quebec have endorsed a plan to harmonize health data across the country and make it more accessible.
Union and employers consider B.C. port strike deal
Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association were given 24 hours to review the recommendations ordered by federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan, and decide if the deal is acceptable.
About 7,400 workers have been on strike since July 1, halting shipments in and out of about 30 ports in B.C., including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver.
Canada's inadmissibility decisions a 'Wild West'
Concerns about foreign interference in Canada have recently focused on efforts to disrupt elections.
But the federal government also routinely deports people suspected of espionage or terrorism, and sometimes bars them from entering the country.
Lawyers who work in the immigration system fear security officials may now ramp up those efforts.
One former Canadian citizen was denied permanent residency and deemed inadmissible on the basis he allegedly taught English to Chinese spies.
He fought the decision in Federal Court earlier this year and won, and now he's awaiting another hearing at the Immigration and Refugee Board.
The court found that the government had made an "overzealous effort" to establish him as a member of the Chinese military.
Alberta well cleanup incentive idea re-emerges
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is directing her new energy minister to restart a controversial program that would see taxpayers backstop the cleanup of old oil and gas wells that companies are already legally required to undertake.
In her mandate letter to Brian Jean, Smith tells him to find incentives for oil companies to clean up their wells in a way that encourages them to drill new ones.
That's much the same as the controversial RStar program would have done before the government pulled the plug on it in advance of the spring election..
B.C. to provide update on drought status
British Columbia residents will get a clearer picture today about the status of the drought that has parched much of the province.
Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma has scheduled a briefing with weather and wildfire experts to provide an overview of the drought situation.
Earlier this week, she urged B.C. residents to take measures to conserve water, including watering lawns sparingly, taking shorter showers and doing only full loads of laundry.
More than clowning at Montreal circus market
Montreal's annual circus festival brings hundreds of jugglers, acrobats and contortionists to perform in the city, but behind the big tops it's also where the business of circus takes place.
The festival's International Market for Contemporary Circus, the only event of its kind in North America, attracts circus performers from around the world to pitch their shows to theatres and festivals.
Ruth Juliet Wikler, the director of the market, says the event has become more international, with performers from 22 countries pitching at this years event.
