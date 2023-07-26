Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
B.C. wildfire crews grapple with new blazes
Wildfire crews in B.C. have tamed a pair of wildfires in the province's Cariboo region, but continue to grapple with stubborn blazes burning out of control elsewhere.
The B.C. Wildfire Service says firefighters aided by heavy equipment and aerial support tamed the Branch Road wildfire, which is now considered "being held" at under 14 square kilometres.
The service also says it doesn't expect the Townsend Creek wildfire to grow any more, held at about 27 square kilometres, a blaze that spurred an evacuation alert on July 8 that remains in place.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting ready to shuffle his cabinet today as he readies the team that will likely lead the Liberals into the next election.
A swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rideau Hall this morning for what is expected to be the most significant change since 2021.
Trudeau spent Monday and Tuesday in private meetings in the capital, while several other ministers cancelled appearances at public events, typical signs of an impending shakeup.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Canada to take on Ireland at Women's World Cup
Canada will be looking for its first win at the Women's World Cup when it plays Ireland this morning. Canada played to a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening Group B match, while Ireland lost 1-0 to Australia. Canada is slightly favoured to beat Ireland before it faces unbeaten Australia on Monday.
Staff at lodge for LNG workers in Kitimat, B.C., win 40% pay bump, averting strike
Employees at a lodge housing workers for LNG Canada's under-construction facility in Kitimat, B.C. have won wage increases of up to 40%, averting a strike.
The workers' union, Unite Here Local 40, says in a statement the new deal was reached after mediation with the employer at the BC Labour Board.
The union says the agreement means most staff will see a 30- to 40% pay bump over a one-year contract, while lodge workers will immediately get five-dollars more per hour and maintenance staff will get an immediate 10% pay increase.
Trial date set for Canadian anti-crime researcher detained in Algeria since February
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February on charges he published secret information and accepted money to commit offences against public order is set to stand trial next month.
Raouf Farrah's lawyer says his trial has been set for August 8 in the eastern Algerian city of Constantine.
Farrah's 67-year-old father, Sebti Farrah, a Montreal-area resident, was arrested with his son while they were visiting relatives in Algeria and is scheduled to stand trial at the same time.
Employees question controversial Regina rebrand
Federal government employees expressed relief that Prairies Economic Development Canada was not involved in a disastrous rebrand that saw Saskatchewan’s capital city criticized for sexualized slogans.
Partially redacted messages obtained under freedom of information laws show federal employees were shocked by Tourism Regina’s campaign.
There was significant public backlash after the campaign launch in March.
People said the slogans seemed to make lewd reference to a body part rhyming with the city's name, using phrases such as “show us your Regina'' and “the city that rhymes with fun.”
