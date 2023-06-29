Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Search suggests 88 graves at Alberta residential school
University of Alberta researchers have found evidence of 88 potential unmarked graves near a former residential school in northern Alberta.
Dr. Kisha Supernant, who led the search, says the project was focused on areas near St. Bruno's Indian Residential School in Joussard, Alberta.
She says the areas were pointed out by residential school survivors and elders of the community.
Using ground-penetrating radar, the team found signs of unmarked graves in two spots outside the cemetery area, including near the priest's residence.
Reconciliation sparks Canada Day fireworks rethink
Fireworks displays to celebrate Canada Day are facing a rethink as advocates call for other ways to mark the occasion because of concerns over costs, the message they send to Indigenous people and the way they terrify some animals.
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he wants people to mark July 1st differently, perhaps by donating to an Indigenous group or taking time to learn about First Nation perspectives on Canada Day.
The Indigenous Foundation advocacy group says people should donate money usually spent on fireworks to an Indigenous charity instead, something Tom says is a "great initiative."
---
Here's what else we're watching ...
New poll finds Canadian pride divided
A new poll suggests Canadians' pride in their nationality — like most things these days — seems to be divided down partisan lines.
The online poll from Leger found 81 per cent of all respondents were proud to be Canadian.
Ninety-seven per cent of Liberals said they were very proud or somewhat proud to be Canadian.
That's compared to 76 per cent of people who intend to vote Conservative and just 45 per cent of respondents who vote for the People's Party of Canada.
Nunavut land-use plan reaches milestone
A plan to formally guide where, how and when land and water can be used in Canada's easternmost territory has reached an important milestone.
The Nunavut Planning Commission recently submitted the Nunavut land use plan to the federal and Nunavut governments, as well as Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated for review.
It has been 16 years in the making and has gone through four different drafts since 2007.
The land use plan is a legal requirement under the Nunavut Agreement, which established Nunavut as a territory in 1999. It covers some 2.1 million square million kilometres of land and marine areas, representing a fifth of Canada's land mass.
RoseAnne Archibald out as AFN national chief
The Assembly of First Nations moved to oust RoseAnne Archibald as its national chief on Wednesday, after more than a year of turmoil involving her leadership of the advocacy organization.
A vote to remove her from the role took place during a special chiefs assembly convened to discuss the implications of a human resources investigation into complaints that AFN staff had filed against Archibald.
The resolution to oust her as national chief, just over two years after she became the first woman to serve in the role, passed with support from 71 per cent of the 231 chiefs who took part in the virtual meeting.
The AFN says the top post will be vacant until an interim national chief is selected from the executive committee, and that an election is set to take place during a special chiefs assembly in December.
Deadline passes to claim $70 million lotto prize
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. had said in May that no one had come forward for nearly a year with the winning ticket, which was drawn in June 2022.
The organization has said that the lottery would become the largest unclaimed individual jackpot in the country if a winner didn't step forward by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The OLG is currently assessing around 100 claims to see if any of them are legitimate.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.