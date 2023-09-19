Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Trudeau heads to UN amid fresh foreign tension
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is headed to the UN General Assembly with the planet at a climate crossroads — and Canada facing an ever more fraught relationship with the world's fastest-growing economy.
The day before departing for New York, Trudeau rocked the House of Commons with "credible allegations" linking agents of India's government to the deadly shooting this past June of a Sikh leader in Surrey, B.C.
It's a striking contextual backdrop for the week ahead at the United Nations, a place where aspirational visions of a prosperous and peaceful future often have to do battle with stark political realities.
India expels Canadian diplomat after accusations in Sikh leader death
India struck back at Canada early Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked agents of India's government to the shooting death of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.
A statement from India's Ministry of External Affairs says an unnamed senior Canadian diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days.
Trudeau told the House of Commons on Monday that there is credibility to the allegations that Indian government agents played a role in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
The Indian government rejected allegations of involvement in Nijjar's death, calling them ``absurd and motivated.''
Emergency manager to testify at convoy trial
The criminal trial of two "Freedom Convoy" organizers is expected to hear the city's perspective on the controversial protest as Ottawa's emergency manager takes the stand.
Kim Ayotte oversaw the city's bylaw enforcement, fire and paramedic services during last year's demonstration, as well as the department that oversees special events.
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial to determine whether they committed mischief or counselled others to commit mischief, intimidation and other offences over the course of the protest.
Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving "substantive offer"
Unifor has extended negotiations with Ford Motor Company for 24 hours after receiving what it calls a substantive offer from the company shortly before the Monday midnight deadline.
The union says bargaining is ongoing and members should remain ready to strike.
Unifor autoworkers are in a legal strike position against Ford after their contract expired at the end of Monday with no new deal in place.
Statistics Canada to release latest inflation data
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on inflation this morning.
The agency will publish its consumer price index for August.
Economists are forecasting inflation reaccelerated to around four per cent last month, reversing previous progress made as gasoline prices push inflation higher.
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 2.8 per cent on an annualized basis in June, entering the Bank of Canada's target range of one to three per cent for the first time since March 2021. However, the pace picked up in July to 3.3 per cent.
Feist, Daniel Caesar, others vie for Polaris prize
Ten Canadian musicians and bands will compete for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.
The $50,000 award for the year's best Canadian album will be handed out during a concert event held at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Among the contenders is Calgary-raised pop singer-songwriter Leslie Feist, Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Oji-Cree alternative soul artist Aysanabee.
