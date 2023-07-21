Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...
Canada gets 0-0 draw with Nigeria in Women's World Cup opener
Canada was left looking for positives Friday in the wake of a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match at the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Coach Bev Priestman and her players found some. But it had a feel of trying to make lemonade out of lemons, especially given captain Christine Sinclair's saved penalty in the 50th minute.
The seventh-ranked Canadians outshot No. 40 Nigeria 15-10 (3-1 in shots on target) and dominated possession in the early going, creating chances that they could not convert.
Possible deal in ongoing port labour dispute
Another deal has been struck between the two factions operating on B.C. ports.
A statement on the website of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada Local 502 says that a tentative agreement has been reached with the B-C Maritime Employers Association.
The 502's president, Rick Hurtubise, says an ``emergency contract caucus'' is planned for later today, to vote on whether to send this second agreement to the full union membership for ratification.
The first deal was turned down.
Here's what else we're watching ...
Mom at centre of Amber Alert for two B.C. children may be travelling with others
Police involved in an Amber Alert for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother say the three were last spotted together, with two other people, on July 7th, in the community of Merritt.
Verity Bolton has been identified as the children's mother.
Eight-year-old Aurora and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton were not returned home after a vacation with their mother.
Anyone who may have spotted the Boltons is urged to call 9-1-1.
More international firefighters arrive in B.C.
British Columbia is expecting the arrival of 100 firefighters from Brazil today, adding to the province's growing international wildfire force.
BC Wildfire Service spokesman Cliff Chapman says about 500 international firefighters are already in B.C., boosting the ranks of the more than 2,000 provincial wildfire service personnel on the front lines battling hundreds of blazes.
He says the firefighters from Brazil will join firefighters from Mexico, the United States and Australia currently in the province.
Wildfires show need for better ventilation: experts
Wildfire smoke hanging over communities across Canada in recent months has highlighted the need for better ventilation in buildings used by the public.
Health concerns over smoke from forest fires were pushed to the forefront this week after a nine-year-old boy in British Columbia died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke.
Experts say current air quality recommendations for public spaces are not sufficient to prevent small particulate matter, including pollutants in smoke, from circulating indoors.
Greenhouses aim to bring fresh produce to North
Northern communities are increasingly using greenhouses to grow their own produce.
In the western Arctic town of Inuvik, Northwest Territories, there's a community greenhouse in a former hockey arena that runs April to September.
Inside, tomatoes, zucchinis, beans, wildflowers and herbs grow in rows upon rows of raised garden beds.
Conditions in communities north of the Arctic Circle make it difficult to grow vegetables.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.