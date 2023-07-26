OTTAWA - Indigenous leaders say they are hopeful that new Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will take inspiration from his predecessor's approach with organizations, community members and leadership.
David Pratt, the first vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, says Marc Miller did a "exemplary job" on the file, and hopes the new minister has the same motivation and desire to build meaningful relationships.
Anandasangaree is one of seven new ministers sworn in today as part of a major reset to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.
Anandasangaree represents Scarborough-Rogue Park in the Greater Toronto Area and was first elected in 2015.
The human-rights lawyer previously served as the parliamentary secretary for a previous Crown-Indigenous relations minister, and he sat on the House Indigenous and northern affairs committee for six years.
Miller is taking on a new role as the immigration minister.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
