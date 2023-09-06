JAKARTA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has wrapped up five meetings with Indo-Pacific leaders on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.
Trudeau met with the leaders of Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Philippines and Australia.
During these talks, the leaders expressed a desire to partner up with Canada through trade, immigration, and to utilize its know-how when dealing with their transition to green energy.
Later today, the 10-bloc country that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will embrace Canada as its latest strategic partner, signaling the relationship ASEAN and Canada have built.
Just a year ago, the decision to elevate Canada's status to strategic partner was not unanimous amongst ASEAN leaders.
The prime minister has been well-received at the summit, with Korean president calling Trudeau a close friend, and someone he always wants to run into.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
Note to readers: ASEAN is pronounced AHZ-ee-in
