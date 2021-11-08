OTTAWA - NDP MP Charlie Angus says no deal has been done with the Liberals to prop up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority government for two to three years.
Angus confirmed that "an initial conversation" had taken place between NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Trudeau, but it was no more than "an initial meeting."
It follows reports that a deal is being thrashed out between the two party leaders behind the scenes.
Singh has previously set out a wish list for co-operation with the Liberals including action on housing, dropping a court battle over compensating Indigenous children and curbing climate change.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole railed against the idea of an agreement between the New Democrats and Liberals, calling it "radical."
O'Toole told a news conference that the deal would entail "billions of dollars of new spending to buy Jagmeet Singh's silence."
He says Canadians can't afford such a deal, that it would be a disaster for the economy and cause devastating financial impacts for workers and communities from coast to coast.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.