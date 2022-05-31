OTTAWA - Canada’s auditor general says ill and injured veterans continue to face unacceptable delays when applying for federal assistance and benefits despite numerous government initiatives designed to cut wait times.
In fact, in a report released Tuesday, Karen Hogan says Veterans Affairs Canada doesn’t actually know whether any of those initiatives have helped speed up the processing of veterans’ disability claims.
“We found that Veterans Affairs Canada implemented several initiatives in recent years to try to make application processing more efficient,” reads the auditor general’s report.
“However, because of the poor quality and organization of its data, neither we nor the department were able to measure whether and to what extent each initiative improved efficiency and helped reduce wait times for veterans.”
The measures in question include the hiring of hundreds of temporary staff over the past few years, as well as efforts to cut red tape and lean more heavily on digital tools — though many of those latter initiatives are still in development.
“Implementation of initiatives was slow. Data to measure improvement was lacking. Both the funding and almost half of the employees on the team responsible for processing applications were temporary,” the report reads.
“As a result, veterans waited too long to receive benefits to support their physical and mental health and their families’ overall well-being.”
What Veterans Affairs and the government need is to develop a sustainable, long-term plan that takes into account the number of applications the department expects to receive to ensure it has the right resources and staff to process them efficiently.
Hogan’s report echoes warnings from veterans’ advocates and others that delays in the processing of such claims can have a significant impact on disabled veterans and their families by preventing access to treatment and financial assistance.
While Veterans Affairs has long promised Canadians that it would process 80 per cent of claims from ill and injured ex-soldiers within 16 weeks, Hogan noted that the department had not hit that target since 2014-15.
Rather, the average veteran is waiting about 39 weeks to find out whether they have qualified for assistance, the auditor general found. Wait times for francophones, women and former RCMP officers were even longer.
Even then, the report says, those figures are misleading as the clock doesn’t always start running as soon as an application is filed. The same is true after a decision is rendered, as it can be several more weeks before the entire process is actually complete.
Hogan also found that claims relating to psychological injuries and trauma were taking longer than in 2014, when the auditor general’s office last took a detailed look at mental-health services for veterans.
The exact reasons for the long wait times varied. In some cases, according to the report, veterans did not respond to requests for more information from Veterans Affairs. The Defence Department and RCMP also did not quickly transfer information.
“In other cases, applications were delayed because of a shortage of staff available to process the applications,” the report reads. “In still other cases, applications were mismanaged and file processing delays because of human error.”
In response to anger and frustration over the skyrocketing number of unprocessed disability claims, which at one point reached nearly 49,000, the Liberal government in recent years has approved the hiring of hundreds of temporary staff to Veterans Affairs.
That move has coincided with ongoing efforts to speed up the overall processing of applications, with some common ailments automatically approved and a move toward dedicated teams and digital tools at Veterans Affairs.
Yet not only are many of those non-staff-related initiatives still in development, with the department still at least two years away from rolling them out, but the auditor general found that the hiring of temporary employees has not helped as much as expected.
“Although the new funding allowed (the department) to retain its term employees, many of them were actively searching for other jobs with more security, and the department lost 43 of them between November 2020 and September 2021,” the report reads.
“The department estimated that these departures resulted in approximately 5,000 fewer applications being processed during this period."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
