Defence lawyers for an Ottawa police officer are telling his manslaughter trial that the injuries suffered by a Somali-Canadian man during an arrest four years ago did not cause or directly contribute to his death.
Lawyers representing Const. Daniel Montsion argue in their closing submissions that Abdirahman Abdi had a then-unknown heart condition that was exacerbated by his emotional and physical stress on July 24, 2016.
They say a forensic pathologist found Abdi could have hit a "point of no return" in terms of his health before Montsion even arrived at the scene.
Abdi, 37, suffered a heart attack during the incident and died in hospital the next day.
Prosecutors allege the blows inflicted on Abdi - including punches Montsion delivered to his face with reinforced gloves - contributed to his fatal heart attack.
Montsion has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
Closing submissions were initially scheduled for April but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are slated to continue through Wednesday.
Defence lawyers argued Monday that Montsion acted according to his training and the information available to him at the time during the confrontation with Abdi.
They told the court that Montsion had no choice but to "engage" with Abdi after being called to assist another officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 21, 2020.
