OTTAWA - A public inquiry into the federal Liberal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act in February started this morning in downtown Ottawa.
Commissioner Paul Rouleau and his staff started the proceedings by explaining how the inquiry will work, including how documents and evidence will be presented, before witnesses begin testifying on Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seven federal ministers, police forces and officials from all levels of government as well as "Freedom Convoy" organizers are all expected to appear in the coming weeks.
The hearings at Library and Archives Canada are being livestreamed and members of the public can share their views with the commission online.
Tamara Lich, who is facing criminal charges for her role organizing the convoy, was among those in the public viewing gallery as proceedings got underway.
The Liberals used the Emergencies Act for the first time ever in February amid border blockades and the occupation of downtown Ottawa by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.