MONTREAL - Quebec's police watchdog says it is investigating after a woman died in police custody in the province's northern Nunavik region.
The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, which investigates all in-custody deaths in Quebec, says the 39-year-old woman died at a police station in the village of Puvirnituq, on Hudson's Bay, Friday evening.
The BEI issued a release saying the woman had been arrested by the Nunavik Police Service for a municipal bylaw infraction.
It says police found the woman unconscious in a cell shortly after 7 p.m.
She is the second woman to die in the custody of Nunavik police this year, in March a 33-year-old woman died in a police station in the village of Akulivik on Hudson's Bay.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.