OTTAWA - Iran experts say Canada has limited leverage to pressure the regime to stop its violent crackdown on human rights.
Large protests have erupted across Iran since a 22-year-old woman died in police custody this month after being arrested, allegedly because her head scarf was too loose.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Canada will sanction senior Iranian officials, and some Liberal MPs, including Ali Ehsassi, say the United Nations must do more on a global scale.
The Conservatives also want Canada to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the country's military, as a terrorist group.
But analysts say Ottawa would have to spend a lot more money to enforce either action.
The NDP successfully called for parliamentary hearings this fall, during which human-rights activists are expected to outline the best way Canada can support them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
