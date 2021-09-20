BURNABY, B.C. - Jagmeet Singh says he is excited but also nervous because he doesn’t know exactly what will happen on election night.
The NDP leader says he's staying optimistic about the outcome but now the choice is now in Canadian’s hands.
The New Democrats have been running an aggressive campaign, visiting 51 ridings, none of which were previously held by the party.
The NDP's goal for this election is to grow the 24 seats it held in the House of Commons at dissolution.
To do that, Singh has been laser-focused on Justin Trudeau and what he calls the Liberal leader’s broken promises around drinking water on First Nations and the housing crisis.
The NDP have campaigned on their own housing strategy, an environmental plan and Indigenous issues, including clean drinking water.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.
