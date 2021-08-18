QUEBEC - Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is calling on Quebecers to give him and his party a chance, conceding that in the past it hasn't been clear enough on where it stands on abortion.
O'Toole delivered his speech in French while campaigning in Quebec City, an area where it hopes to increase its seat count on the Sept. 20 election.
The Conservative leader appealed to Quebec voters by saying he knows some have been reluctant to support the party in past elections because it hasn't always been clear about its position on certain social issues.
He reinforced he believes in climate change and singled out abortion, saying he wanted to be clear that he is pro-choice and a Conservative government would respect a woman's right to choose.
The issue of abortion dogged former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer during the 2019 federal election campaign as he was pushed to clarify his views about the procedure during the French-language debate.
Scheer was a social conservative who eventually said while he's personally opposed to abortion he wouldn't reopen the debate and reject any attempts to do so in Parliament.
Even before the last election started, Scheer found himself having to explain his stance after his Quebec lieutenant, Alain Rayes, told local candidates that backbench MPs would not be allowed to bring forward any bills or motions on the issue, which created confusion because it broke with party policy.
Abortion remains a challenging issue O'Toole has to deal with, given the number of social conservatives within the party base.
The most recent example came in June when a majority of the Conservative caucus backed a private member's bill that came from Saskatchewan Conservative candidate Cathay Wagantall, which tried to ban doctors from performing an abortion based on the sex of a fetus.
O'Toole voted against the bill, which was defeated 248-82.
With all but one vote cast in its favour coming from the Conservative benches, Liberals attacked him for allowing one of his members to bring forward an attempt that would restrict a woman's reproductive rights.
O'Toole sought to assuage any fears among Quebec voters about where he stands on Wednesday.
"I am pro-choice," he said in French. "And I have always been pro-choice."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.
