TORONTO - John Tory, who served two scandal-free terms as mayor of Toronto and had just been re-elected for a third, announced Friday he was resigning from the job due to an "inappropriate relationship" he had with a former member of his staff.
The announcement came at a hastily called news conference, during which Tory offered few details about the affair.
He said the relationship with the employee in his office developed during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was spending long periods of time away from his wife Barbara, to whom he has been married for over 40 years.
"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part," Tory said at city hall.
"As a result, I have decided I will step down as mayor so I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family."
Tory said the relationship with the staffer ended by mutual consent earlier this year and the employee is now working at another job.
He said he will be working with city staff to ensure an orderly transition.
"I will be working with the city manager, the city clerk and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition in the coming days," Tory said.
"As well, I think it is important for the Office of the Mayor not to in any way be tarnished and not to see the City government itself put through a prolonged period of controversy, arising out of this error in judgment on my part, especially in light of the challenges we face as a city.
"I am deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions including my staff, my colleagues and the public service."
Tory, 68, was first elected mayor in 2014, partially on a promise to restore respectability to the office following the scandal-plagued tenure of his predecessor Rob Ford. Tory was re-elected to a third term in October.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2023.
