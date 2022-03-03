OTTAWA - A panel of judges has rejected a Muslim charity's bid to freeze a federal suspension, which prohibits it from issuing tax receipts, while a challenge of the penalty plays out.
The Canada Revenue Agency levied the one-year suspension against Ottawa-based Human Concern International last July. It followed an audit by the revenue agency's charities directorate that flagged concerns about six initiatives.
The agency accused the charity of improperly issuing donation receipts totalling more than US$307,000 on behalf of organizations administering the six projects — a practice known as third-party receipting.
The initiatives included three education and health projects in India, education and skills development of orphans in Bangladesh, orphan support in Somalia and an education project in Kenya.
HCI, the oldest Muslim international relief charity in Canada, says charities often work with individuals and groups connected to the communities where the projects are taking place.
The charity insists it has always been committed to maintaining direction and control of its overseas projects and to ensuring that all such projects conducted through third-party intermediaries constitute HCI's own charitable activities.
HCI objected to the suspension, which remains in effect until July 13 of this year, through the revenue agency's internal administrative appeal process. That appeal is ongoing.
At the same time, it applied to the federal Tax Court to delay application of the suspension until the revenue agency had considered the objection.
In August a federal Tax Court judge declined to grant a stay of the suspension.
In its decision this week, a three-member panel of the Federal Court of Appeal upheld the judge's ruling, saying HCI had not raised any error warranting intervention.
The Court of Appeal also said there was no merit to HCI's argument that the Tax Court should have applied principles of natural justice to ensure the charity was not deprived of its right to a hearing on the merits of the matter before the suspension was imposed.
In a statement Thursday, HCI said the Court of Appeal decision effectively has made the revenue agency "the prosecutor, judge, jury and executioner."
"This decision has not only denied HCI the basic right of being presumed innocent until proven guilty by an independent body but also denied an opportunity to defend the allegations of CRA against HCI prior to facing a severe and disproportionate penalty."
HCI added that its lawyers are looking at seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, saying the latest decision has far-reaching implications for the charitable sector.
Almost 100 Muslim organizations and civil society groups sent a letter last summer to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling on him to reform the revenue agency's auditing practices, alleging they unfairly target Muslim charities.
The groups also asked the Liberal government to overturn the agency's decision to suspend HCI.
Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier agreed during a national summit on Islamophobia to ask the taxpayers' ombudsperson, François Boileau, for a systemic review of the concerns.
Preliminary meetings have taken place with revenue agency officials and various parties, including charities, to understand their concerns and identify any issues, the office of the ombudsman said in a recent update.
More meetings are planned and charities are invited to respond to an online questionnaire about their experiences.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
