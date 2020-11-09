OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the first international leader to have personally congratulated Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.
The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau and Biden spoke by telephone today — a conversation that took place even as Donald Trump refused to concede, making unfounded allegations of fraud.
Biden is set to be formally sworn in as president at an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.
Trudeau's office says in a statement the prime minister and Biden discussed a variety of topics, including COVID-19, climate change, the need to fight anti-Black racism and China's detention of two Canadians.
The statement also says Trudeau raised several issues that have challenged the Canada-U. S. relationship, including the softwood lumber dispute, U.S. protectionism and the Keystone XL pipeline.
Trudeau promised during a news conference earlier today to stand up for Canadian trade and interests, as some business groups have worried about protectionist policies under a Biden administration.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.
