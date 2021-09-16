MONTREAL - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says it's his goal to send as many MPs to Ottawa as possible, but stopped short of directly asking Canadians for a Liberal majority.
Trudeau has repeatedly declined to give a clear answer in recent days when asked whether he's asking Canadians for a majority, as he did in 2015.
He told reporters today in Montreal that more Liberal voices are needed in Ottawa to defend science and vaccination, but once again did not use the word "majority" in reference to his party's hopes.
Trudeau has faced criticism for calling an early election during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which opponents such as the NDP have branded a power grab.
The Liberal leader has repeatedly said the election is about giving voters a say on the decisions to be made as Canada emerges from the pandemic and not to increase his party's seat count.
Polls have suggested that the Liberals and Conservatives are running neck-and-neck, with neither party in a clear position to win the 170 seats needed to form a majority in the House of Commons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept 16, 2021
