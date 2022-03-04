A group of longtime Conservatives is advocating for leadership hopefuls to develop credible climate plans, while cancelling the federal carbon price has emerged as one of the first promises out of the race.
Ken Boessenkool, executive director of the recently launched Conservatives for Clean Growth, says it doesn't view a consumer carbon price as the make-or-break feature of a good plan to tackle climate change.
The group emerged shortly after the Tories began searching for a new leader and defines itself as believing in the need for the party to have a "stable, credible, long-term" plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
"There are many ways to get there," said Boessenkool, who previously served as an adviser to different Conservative leaders, including former prime minister Stephen Harper.
"There's incentives or smart regulations, relying on technology."
Pierre Poilievre, the high-profile Ottawa-area MP who was the first to declare his candidacy last month, travelled to Saskatchewan this week to release his energy policies, which began with a promise to cancel the Liberal government's consumer carbon price.
Calling it a "tax," Poilievre framed the issue to be one of cost and instead pledged that his environmental plan would focus on technology.
"I'm the only candidate for prime minister that will protect people's paycheques and make life more affordable by cancelling the carbon tax," he said in Regina on Friday.
Boessenkool said the new group, which he co-founded alongside former federal cabinet minister Lisa Raitt and ex-Alberta cabinet minister Jim Dinning, wants to work with any candidate on their proposals.
"What policy is Pierre Poilievre going to use to develop a credible climate change policy that is going to use technology? And that is the question that Conservatives should be asking him," Boessenkool said.
"He said he's going to address climate with technology — great, how?"
During his stop in Regina, Poilievre also trotted out popular rallying cries for party members, particularly those in Western Canada. He pledged to repeal a Liberal government ban on oil tankers off the coast of northern British Columbia as well as build more pipelines.
The debate around how Conservatives will handle climate-related policies comes after former leader Erin O'Toole introduced carbon pricing into the party last spring. The move was met with shock from party members and seen by some as a betrayal as Conservative policies.
O'Toole's decision to embrace carbon pricing followed the plan former leader Andrew Scheer presented during the 2019 federal election, which didn't include a carbon price and was slammed by experts as insufficient.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.
