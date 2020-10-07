WASHINGTON, Wash. - Sen. Kamala Harris took the fight to Vice-President Mike Pence right out of the gate Wednesday, savaging the Trump administration's "incompetence" and "ineptitude" in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The novel coronavirus was the first topic broached in the 90-minute vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Harris wasted no time in taking advantage of the fact that the head of the much-maligned White House task force was sitting across from her.
"The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country," she said.
Harris followed up with a laundry list of grim statistics: more than 210,000 dead, more than 7 million cases, one in five businesses shuttered and more than 30 million unemployment claims.
And she made note of Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward's tape-recorded revelations that Trump knew in February how serious the crisis could be, but kept it to himself.
"They knew what was happening, and they didn't tell you," she said into the camera. "They knew, and they covered it up."
Pence, confronted with a question from moderator Susan Page that noted the U.S. death toll is more than twice that of Canada, countered with a familiar message.
In his trademark baritone, he credited Trump with buying precious time by shutting down travel from China back in January ⏤ a move Joe Biden opposed, he noted ⏤ and praised Americans for the sacrifices they have made over the course of the crisis.
And he insisted Trump kept the potential scope of the pandemic out of the public eye to avoid inciting panic.
"From the very first day, President Donald Trump has put the health of Americans first," he said, Harris gently shaking her head, a smirk on her face.
Asked to lay out the Biden plan for dealing with the outbreak should he take office next year, Harris described a national contact-tracing strategy and a plan to fast-track vaccines, but stopped short of mentioning a mask mandate or further lockdowns.
"It looks a little bit like plagiarism," Pence said, "which is something Joe Biden knows a little bit about" ⏤ a reference to a controversy that effectively ended Biden's presidential ambitions in 1987.
Pence and Harris are debating at a distance of nearly four metres and through two layers of clear Plexiglas, a visible reminder of the threat of COVID-19.
Pence is doing his best to radiate common sense as a counterpoint to the daily chaos of the U.S. president, who called catching the virus a "blessing from God" in a video earlier Wednesday.
The expectations on Pence are slightly lower, given Harris is a former prosecutor and California attorney general with a slicing, procedural style.
But polls suggest the stakes are higher for Pence: Trump has been sliding in the polls ever since last week's insult-laden confrontation with Biden.
Voters on both sides of the partisan divide are paying more attention to the running mates than they have in the past, not least because of the age and health of the presidential candidates themselves.
Biden is 77, and the Trump campaign has done its best to depict him as a frail old man with neither the stamina nor the smarts to be commander-in-chief.
The 74-year-old Trump, who tested positive Friday for COVID-19, has been trying mightily ever since to depict himself as a president at the peak of his power.
That means both Harris and Pence must demonstrate they could take over the top job, said Mitchell McKinney, director of the Political Communication Institute at the University of Missouri.
"Is Kamala Harris capable and ready to be president? She has to answer that question," McKinney said.
"But now, that question is not just on her side of the table, but for both of these candidates, with the president's recent health concerns."
COVID-19 has been running rampant through the West Wing in the days since Trump tested positive last week before spending three chaotic days at Walter Reed National Military Health Center.
That hospital stay, which produced more questions than answers about the president's health, culminated Monday in a theatrical, made-for-TV return to the White House, complete with a breathy, unmasked salute from atop the Truman Balcony.
Trump has been shrugging off the crisis ever since, pulling the plug on congressional efforts to negotiate a new economic stimulus package and demanding the effort be tabled until after the election.
Then, despite the fact he's likely still infectious, Trump went back to the Oval Office on Wednesday and promised on Twitter to offer up the experimental drug cocktail he credits with his recovery.
"I want everybody to be given the same treatment as your president, because I feel great," he said in a five-minute video sure to pull focus from his vice-president's debate performance.
"I want to get you what I got, and I'm going to make it free."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.
