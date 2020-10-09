MONTREAL - Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, a 43-year-old lawyer without a seat in Quebec's legislature, has been elected leader of the sovereigntist Parti Quebecois.
Plamondon beat PQ member Sylvain Gaudreault in the third round of voting tonight, with 56 per cent of the vote.
The new PQ leader takes over from Pascal Berube, member of a riding on the Gaspe peninsula, who had been acting as interim leader since the 2018 election.
Plamondon, speaking from the party's headquarters in Montreal, says the PQ under his leadership will go on the offensive to fight what he called a British colonial regime that denies the interests of Quebecers.
About 25,000 people, representing roughly 71 per cent of the party membership, cast a ballot.
With its nine seats -- none of which represent a major urban centre -- the PQ is currently fourth out of four parties in Quebec's 125-seat legislature.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.
