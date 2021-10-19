Quebec Premier François Legault has made decentralizing the province's health-care system a key priority for his government as he enters the final year of his mandate.
Legault laid out his vision for post-pandemic recovery in an inaugural speech today that came after he announced the prorogation of the legislature on Oct. 7.
Legault said in his speech — the equivalent of a throne speech in other provinces — that the worst of the pandemic is behind Quebecers, and it's time to start thinking about the future.
He said the pandemic has convinced him that Quebec's health system is too centralized, and that decisions need to be made at the regional level from people on the ground.
His plans also include investing in home health care, reducing the province's dependence on private health-care agencies and ending the pandemic state of emergency once children between the ages of five and 11 are vaccinated against COVID-19, which he expects to happen in early 2022.
Legault also promised to create 37,000 more daycare spots, rejected the possibility of future fossil fuel extraction projects and promised to promote "national cohesion" by creating a course on Quebec culture and citizenship that will be taught in schools.
Prorogation ended work on all bills before the legislature, but the government can bring back legislation it considers essential and pick up where it left off. The last time a Quebec premier prorogued the legislature was in 2011.
Under provincial law, the next election is set for Oct. 3, 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
