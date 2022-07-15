OTTAWA - The ministers of foreign affairs and natural resources are expected to appear at a House of Commons committee later this summer to explain Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Liberal MPs on the foreign affairs committee are agreeing with an NDP and Conservative request to launch a committee study on the turbines issue and invite the ministers to appear.
The Liberal government is being criticized over its move to exempt six Siemens Energy turbines, which were serviced in Montreal, from the economic sanctions it levied against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom reduced gas deliveries from its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to northeastern Germany, by 60 per cent last month, citing turbine-related technical problems.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision to deliver the turbines was made so Canada could support European allies that are facing energy crises as Russia constricts access to its oil and gas supply.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress called for such a meeting earlier this week, and the Ukrainian World Congress is petitioning the Federal Court to uphold the sanctions regime and stop the shipment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
