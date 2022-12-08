OTTAWA - Families Minister Karina Gould introduced legislation Thursday in an attempt to secure a long-term role for Ottawa in daycare and future-proof the Liberal vision of a national childcare system.
The proposed legislation, known as Bill C-35, sets out the federal government's commitment to long-term funding for provinces and Indigenous Peoples, as well as the principles that will guide those funds. It does not make any specific financial promises.
The Liberal government has brought in a national childcare plan that aims to cut daycare fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year — and down to an average of $10 per day by 2026.
The 2021 federal budget pledged $30 billion in new spending on the national childcare system over five years, with another $9.2 billion annually after that.
Enshrining the role of the federal government in the national childcare system is one way to make it harder to dismantle should another party win the next election, Gould said.
"We want to protect what we have built," Gould said at a press conference Thursday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said in the past that his party, if elected, would abolish the existing childcare plan and replace it with a tax credit that goes directly to families.
The Liberal government of former prime minister Paul Martin signed childcare deals with the provinces with the goal of creating a national daycare system in 2005, but Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper cancelled the agreements after he came to power the next year.
If future governments wish to renege on the long-term commitments proposed in the bill, they would have to take the step of repealing or amending the legislation, Gould said.
"Conservatives wouldn't be able to hide this," she said. "They would have to very publicly tell Canadians that they do not believe in affordable childcare."
Government officials who provided a briefing on the condition they not be named said the bill was drafted to respect provincial and territorial jurisdiction and Indigenous rights. They said it does not impose conditions on other levels of government, which was the top concern of other governments during the consultation process.
Any accountability provisions would be part of the individual bilateral agreements signed with each province and territory, which will need to be renegotiated every five years.
The fact that fees have already been reduced will make it politically challenging for provinces to walk away from the program after this five-year term is up in 2026, Gould said.
"They would be leaving a lot of federal money on the table, but more importantly, they'd be leaving a lot of families in the lurch," she said.
The Liberals had promised to introduce the legislation by the end of this year as part of the confidence-and-supply agreement, in which the New Democrats have agreed to support the minority government on key votes in the House of Commons to avoid triggering an election before 2025.
That means the bill is all but certain to pass.
If passed, the legislation would also require the minister to report annually to the public about federal funding contributions, childcare accessibility and affordability.
It also legislates the creation of a national advisory council on early learning and child care, which the government announced at the end of November.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
